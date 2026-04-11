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Peshawar Zalmi are set to face defending champions Lahore Qalandars at the National Bank Stadium on 11 April 2026, in Match 19 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). As the tournament continues its Karachi leg, this PZ vs LQ PSL 2026 afternoon fixture presents a vital contest between two sides experiencing contrasting fortunes in the early stages of the competition. Spider Cam Issue Causes Long Delay in Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2026 Match

Where to Watch Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars: Pakistan and International Details

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) recently announced a landmark broadcast deal for the 11th edition of the league (PSL 11), ensuring wider accessibility across digital and linear platforms.

In Pakistan:

Television: The match will be broadcast live on A Sports, Ten Sports, and PTV Sports. For the first time in PSL history, a dedicated Urdu-language feed is available.

Live Streaming: Fans can stream the match live on the Tapmad app and website, as well as the Tamasha app. Walee Technologies serves as the primary digital partner for the 2026–2029 cycle.

International Coverage:

UK: Live coverage is available via Sky Sports Cricket. USA/Canada: Fans can watch the action on Willow TV. Global Streaming: The match is also being streamed on Prime Video and FloLive in select international territories. India: In India, PSL 2026 live streaming is available on Tapmad app and website but users will have to subscribe to the services. Babar Azam and Marnus Labuschagne Release White Dove as Symbol of Peace Ahead of Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2026 Match (Watch Video) .



Match Fact

Category Details Fixture Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars Competition Pakistan Super League 2026 (Match 19) Date Saturday, 11 April 2026 Start Time 14:30 PKT (15:00 IST / 09:30 GMT) Venue National Bank Stadium, Karachi Current Standings Peshawar Zalmi (2nd, 7 pts) | Lahore Qalandars (5th, 4 pts) India Broadcast Not Available Global Streaming Tapmad (Rest of World)

Team News

Peshawar Zalmi enter the weekend in formidable form, currently occupying the second spot on the PSL points table. They have secured three victories from four outings, losing only one game to weather abandonment, and boast a superior net run rate.

Conversely, Lahore Qalandars have navigated a mixed start to their title defence. Currently sitting mid-table with two wins and two defeats from their opening four matches, the Shaheen Shah Afridi-led side is actively searching for consistency.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (therealPCB). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 11, 2026 01:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).