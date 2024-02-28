Aizawl, Feb 28 (PTI) The Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) government in Mizoram will not increase power tariffs during the next five years, the state assembly was informed on Wednesday.

Power Minister F Rodingliana said the government is making efforts to augment power generation in the state.

Also Read | CUET-UG Exam 2024: Application Process for Common University Entrance Test-UG Begins Today, Exams To Be Conducted in Hybrid Mode; Check Other Details.

"During the five years of the present government, there is no plan to change power tariff for consumers," the minister said.

The ZPM came to power in the state in December last year.

Also Read | NTPC Recruitment 2024: Applications Invited for 110 Deputy Manager Posts, Know How to Apply at careers.ntpc.co.in.

The minister said that Mizoram now has 15 small hydroelectric projects that together generate 38.55 MW of power.

He also said that power generation fluctuates depending on the weather.

Mizoram spends Rs 33-37 crore a month for purchasing power from outside as the northeastern state requires 156 MW of power during peak hours.

Three hydel electric projects with a total generation capacity of 294 MW and four solar power plants, which can produce 45 MW of power, are in the pipeline.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)