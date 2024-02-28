New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) At least 12 police personnel were injured while trying to control a mob that was allegedly assaulting a suspected extortionist in west Delhi's Khayala area on Wednesday, police said.

Balram, who is facing more than 12 criminal cases, is accused of threatening vendors at Raghubir Nagar market in Khayala for "protection money", they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vichitra Veer said two separate FIRs have been registered in connection with the violence and the alleged extortion.

Early on Wednesday, when Balram had gone to collect "protection money" from vendors, he was confined by some people and thrashed, another police officer said.

When information about the assault reached the local police station, a team was rushed to the spot.

When personnel in the police team tried to rescue Balram, the mob pelted them with stones, the officer said.

The mob also torched Balram's car that was parked in the market and tried to beat up Pramod, his associate. Balram was rescued safely, he added.

Twelve police personnel suffered minor injures and were discharged from hospital after first aid. Balram is admitted to Safdarjung Hospital and his condition is stable, the officer said.

Teams have been formed to investigate both the cases, he added.

