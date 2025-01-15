New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) Union labour minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday said model career service centres would be set up under the public-private partnership mode in every university to boost job creation.

These centres will provide career counselling, and bridge the link with industry to the students seeking jobs in different sectors in the country.

Addressing the CII Conference on Future of Jobs, 'Sharing Tomorrow's Workforce: Driving Growth in a Dynamic World', the minister lauded the CII's initiative of creating a model career counselling centre in Gurugram.

"This type of model (centre) should be in PPP mode....I want to set up a career counselling centre in every university through industries bodies like CII, FICCI and ASSOCHAM wherever they have the reach," Mandaviya said.

He suggested that the premises for setting up the centre would be given by universities while the skilling and work would be done by the federations and local industries bodies, and logistics support would be given by the employment ministry.

There is no dearth of jobs or employment, the minister said, adding that the jobseekers need direction.

He was of the view that government policies act as a catalyst and investment will come when there is a conducive environment.

"We have skill as well as manpower. We need to create an ecosystem. Wealth creators should be respected. When wealth is created then employment is created," he said.

He pointed out that five lakh jobs are available at the National Career Service portal.

"We need to think about skilling. We need to prepare a skilled worker based on the work available and demand for skill," he suggested.

The minister also stressed the need for tweaking the definition of employment saying all those creating wealth by working at their home or in their fields are also employed. He also suggested that there should be a task force for workforce analysis.

During the conference, Vinod Sharma, Chairman of the CII National Committee on Electronics Manufacturing, and Managing Director of Deki Electronics, suggested the government make an integrated National Employment Policy, which could subsume under its ambit, the slew of employment-generating schemes currently in works by various ministries/states.

Further, he said the government may also set up a 'Task Force on Future of Jobs' composed of industry leaders, senior government officials and academia.

The task force will work on identifying the challenges along with the solutions for preparing the industry, government and the workforce for tomorrow.

CII will work closely on this with the ministry, he added.

He also made a case for creation of a dynamic Universal Labour Management Information System (ULMIS) under the National Career Service (NCS) as 'one single source, platform or a repository' for job matching, market analysis, forecasting of employment trends, and skill development, aiding both job seekers and employers.

