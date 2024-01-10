New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) Moderate fog was observed in isolated pockets of the city on Wednesday with the minimum temperature settling at 7.1 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year.

The city continues to experience cold day conditions with mainly clear sky, according to the India Meteorological Department.

A yellow alert has been issued for "cold day" conditions in parts of the city.

Eighteen Delhi-bound trains were running late due to weather conditions.

The AQI in the city improved to "poor" category with a reading of 269 recorded at 9 am.

Delhi's 24-hour Air Quality Index (AQI) on Tuesday stood at 366.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

