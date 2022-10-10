New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) B2B e-commerce firm Moglix on Monday said it acquired the Indian arm of global distribution company ADI in an all-cash deal with an aim to strengthen its portfolio across video surveillance, access control and fire control products.

Moglix Managing Director-New Business & Growth Partha Dash said that ADI's India distribution business has been operating since the last 15 years and it has a turnover of around Rs 300 crore.

"We have looked at the distribution business of ADI in India. This business is in to security and surveillance equipment business. There are many unorganised players in the sector. With the help of technology and more than 35 warehouses across India, we believe that we can take this business to the next level. It is roughly Rs 300 crore business which we have acquired," Dash told PTI.

The Indian arm of ADI Global Distribution -- a global wholesale distributor of security, AV and low-voltage products -- is part of Resideo Technologies, according to Moglix.

He said that the surveillance and security category has been growing at a compounded annual growth rate of 12-15 per cent and has a growth potential.

"This is an all-cash deal," Dash said without disclosing the acquisition amount.

ADI India operates 11 branch locations and represents more than 60 brands to provide customers with a comprehensive range of products and services.

In January this year, Moglix reached a valuation of USD 2.6 billion after receiving USD 250 million funding.

