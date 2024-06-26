New Delhi, Jun 26 (PTI) The monsoon current could arrive in Delhi by the end of this week, bringing relief from the prevailing sultry conditions, a private weather agency forecast on Wednesday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has, however, not shared any details of when the monsoon current is likely to enter the national capital.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Assumes Role as Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Know Powers and Perks He Will Enjoy.

According to Mahesh Palawat of Skymet Weather Services, "The monsoon is expected to reach Delhi on June 29 or 30."

The monsoon current typically enters Delhi between June 27 and 29.

Also Read | Satta Matka Games: From Single to Jodi and Patti, What Are Different Types of Matka Betting Games? Are They Legal or Illegal?.

Last year, it arrived on June 26 while the first monsoon showers of 2022 were recorded on June 30, according to data.

The Safdarjung Observatory, the national capital's primary weather station, recorded a temperature of 39 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, two notches above normal.

The city's weather has changed due to the effect of a western disturbance, resulting in a drop in the maximum temperature. Delhi has been receiving pre-monsoon showers, bringing some respite from the scorching heat.

Delhi had been reeling from sweltering heat, recording nine heatwave days in June so far against none in 2023 and 2022.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)