New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) The participation of males and females in the 15-59 year age group in employment and related activities in a day increased to 75 per cent and 25 per cent, respectively, from 70.9 per cent and 21.8 per cent in 2019, according to a government survey on time use.

The National Statistics Office (NSO) conducted the first all-India Time Use Survey (TUS) during January – December 2019, a statistics ministry statement said.

According to the statement, the present survey conducted during January – December 2024 is the second such all-India survey.

Time Use Survey (TUS) provides a framework for measuring time dispositions by the population on different activities.

It is an important source of information about the activities that are performed by the population and the time duration for which such activities are performed.

The findings of the 2024 survey revealed that 75 per cent of the males and 25 per cent of the females in the 15-59-year age group participated in employment and related activities during the reference period of 24 hours.

Such participation was 70.9 per cent for males and 21.8 per cent for females in the same age group during 2019, it stated.

Female participants in unpaid domestic services spent about 305 minutes on those activities during 2024 against 315 minutes in 2019, indicating a shift from unpaid to paid pursuits.

About 41 per cent of females aged 15-59 years participated in caregiving for their household members, and male participation in this age group in such activity was 21.4 per cent.

Also, female participants in caregiving activities spent about 140 minutes in a day compared to 74 minutes by male respondents of the same age group.

This corroborates the Indian social fabric wherein most of the caregiving responsibilities for household members are borne by the females of the household.

About 24.6 per cent of the rural population aged 15-59 years participated in producing goods for their own final use and they spent 121 minutes a day in doing such activities.

About 89.3 per cent of children aged 6-14 years participated in learning activities and they spent around 413 minutes in a day for such activities.

People aged 6 years and above spent 11 per cent of their day's time in culture, leisure, mass media and sports practices during 2024 compared to 9.9 per cent in 2019.

In case of multiple activities in a time slot, a maximum of three activities, which were performed for 10 minutes or more, were recorded. Information on time use was collected for persons aged 6 years and above with a reference period of 24 hours.

This survey covered 1,39,487 households (rural: 83,247 and urban: 56,240).

Information on time use was collected from each member of age 6 years and above of the selected households.

This survey enumerated 4,54,192 persons aged 6 years and above (rural: 2,85,389 and urban: 1,68,803).

The data on time use was collected through CAPI (Computer-Assisted Personal Interviews).

