Mumbai, February 25: If you think you’re safe from scams just because you didn’t share an OTP, think again. Scammers are always a step ahead. Bank account hacking has become more sophisticated, with fraudsters finding ways to access funds without requiring an OTP. They can steal login credentials, intercept banking details, or even manipulate transactions. Once they gain access, they can transfer money, change account settings, or lock out the real account holder. Let us know more about this bank account hacking that does not require OTP.

In a recent case, A 26-year-old woman from New Delhi recently bought an HP laptop from Croma. Shortly after, she received a message from an unknown number claiming she had won a voucher. The message instructed her to click on a link and provide personal details, including her bank information, to claim the reward. What is a Work-From-Home Scam? Know How to Spot and Avoid This Remote Job Fraud?

However, she grew suspicious when she noticed an inconsistency—the message mentioned both Croma and Vijay Sales, falsely stating that her purchase was made at Vijay Sales. Realizing the discrepancy, she avoided the potential scam. What Are QR Code Scams? How Can You Spot Fake QR Code and Be Safe From Scammers?

What Are Scams Without an OTP

The Call Merging Scam allows fraudsters to steal money without directly asking for an OTP. Posing as recruiters or event organizers, scammers claim a mutual contact shared the victim’s number and request a call merge. Unknowingly, the victim merges their bank’s OTP call, allowing the scammer to overhear and use it for unauthorized transactions. This tactic exploits OTPs sent via calls rather than texts, making it easier for scammers to bypass security measures and access funds.

How To Stay Safe

To stay safe from cyber scams, avoid unsolicited calls, never share sensitive details, and don’t click suspicious links. Enable spam detection on your phone and install apps only from verified sources. Always verify callers through official channels and stay aware of evolving fraud tactics like call merging, QR code fraud, and screen sharing scams.

