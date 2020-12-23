Jabalpur, Dec 23 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Power Management Company (MMPMC) on Wednesday said it supplied 15,083 MW of electricity on Tuesday, which is the highest-ever demand on a particular day in the state.

In a statement, MPPMC Managing Director Akash Tripathi, "We are able to meet the maximum demand of 15,083 MW electricity for the first time in the history of the state on December 22."

He added that it was done on the basis of better management and strong network of power infrastructure without any interruption.

During the rabi season, the highest demand of 14,856 was recorded on December 4, while it was 14,555 on February 3 last year, Tripathi said.

Since the past 25 days, over 14,000 megawatts (MW) demand was being made in the state because of an increase in the agriculture area, development of new resources for irrigation, expansion of rural and urban areas, and improvement in lifestyle of the people, he said.

Tripathi added that the demand of 15,083 MW was fulfilled with the help of getting 3,487 MW from the thermal and hydro power plants of MP Power Generating Company, 1,176 MW from Indira Sagar, Sardar Sarovar and Omkareshwar power projects, and 4,019 MW from NTPC.

He added that 1,108 MW from Sasan Ultra Mega Power Project, 1,532 from independent power producers (IPP) and 1,939 MW from power banking and 1,822 MW from other sources, including renewable energy, was also roped in, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)