Mangaluru, Sep 25 (PTI): The public sector Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) is planning to set up a 60 KLPD (kilo litres per day) 2G ethanol plant at Harihar in Davanagere district of Karnataka.

This would boost the Central governments vision of energy security and greener fuels, a press release from MRPL said here on Friday.

The feedstock for the plant would be based on agro residues, including corn cob and cotton stalk.

The ethanol produced from the plant would be blended with petrol.

The Union government has emphasised on achieving energy security of the country with a target of reducing import dependence, that is, usage of fossil fuels by 10 per cent from the current level by year 2022.

The national policy on biofuels announced in 2018 is aimed at the accelerated promotion of biofuels with indicative targets of achieving 20 per cent blending in petrol and five per cent blending in diesel by 2030.

Apart from the reduction of imports, the 2G ethanol usage in petrol helps reduce greenhouse gas emissions and also provides additional income to farmers. The land for the project has been procured from the Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB). An engineering package is being prepared for the project. Based on the current progress, the plant is expected to be commissioned in March 2024, the release said.

