Xiaomi Mi 10T series is all set to be launched on September 30, 2020. The Mi 10T series has been in the news for the past couple of days. The Chinese smartphone maker released the official poster of the Mi 10T series launch event on its official Twitter handle. Mi 10T series could comprise of Mi 10T 5G, Mi 10T Pro 5G & Mi 10T Lite 5G. However, the company has not confirmed the smartphones that will be launched under the Mi 10T series. The online launch event will commence at 2 pm GMT (7:30 pm IST). The online telecast will be streamed via Xiaomi's official YouTube, Twitter & Facebook handle. Xiaomi Mi 10 New Grey Colour Variant Launched; Prices, Features & Specifications.

In terms of specifications, Mi 10T 5G is likely to feature a 6.637-inch IPS display with a resolution of 2340x1080 pixels. Expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, the handset could be coupled with up to 6GB of RAM. For optics, the device might get a 64MP quad rear camera setup. Upfront, the smartphone is likely to flaunt a 20MP shooter.

What if you can be smoother, faster and perform better? #PowerYourCreativity with #Mi10TSeries launching on September 30th. pic.twitter.com/eFFbLJOL94 — Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) September 25, 2020

Mi 10T Pro 5G will carry same specifications as the non-Pro model except configurations & rear camera module. The phone is rumoured to come with 8GB of RAM & 128GB or 256GB of internal storage. The device could come packed with a 5,000mAh battery. The handset might be offered with a 108MP quad rear camera system.

Mi 10T Pro 5G (Photo Credits: Twitter)

On the other hand, Mi 10T Lite 5G is speculated to be powered by Snapdragon 7 series chipset. According to the reports, this processor could be the new Snapdragon 750G. Other specifications of Mi 10T Lite 5G are unknown. Coming to the pricing, Mi 10T 5G is likely to be priced at EUR 550 (approximately Rs 47,800) & from EUR 640 for Mi 10T Pro 5G (approximately Rs 55,520). The Mi 10T Lite 5G could cost below EUR 300 (approximately Rs 25,900).

