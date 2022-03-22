Alibag, Mar 22 (PTI) An expert appointed by the court of the civil judge in Alibag in Raigad has said workmanship on the stretch of the Mumbai-Goa national highway passing through the district was "poor".

PN Padalikar, who was appointed in 2020 due to a case filed by advocate Ajay Upadhye in 2016, had inspected the 148-kilometre stretch from Palaspe to Poladpur on February 1 and 2 this year.

Upadhye said he filed the case as the national highway was being redeveloped since the last 10 years amid long delays.

As per the report, a certified copy of which is available with PTI, the stretch has major potholes, the level is undulating, speed-breakers cause excessive jerks, and the workmanship is poor.

The case will heard further in April, Upadhye said on Tuesday.

