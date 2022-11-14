Mumbai, Nov 14 (PTI) For the first time in the 118 years of its history, the International Federation of Accountants (IFAC), is hosting the world congress of accountants (WCOA) later this week in the megapolis.

Like the Olympics, the WCOA is also held once in four years—the first meeting was held in the US city of St Louis in 1904-- and the megapolis is hosting the 21st congress from November 18-21, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) president Debashis Mitra said here on Monday.

Also Read | France Squad for FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar: Team FRA Schedule & Players to Watch Out For in Football WC.

The summit is being organised under the aegis of the International Federation of Accountants (IFAC), the global body for the accounting profession, he said. The theme of the congress, being held at the Jio World Convention Centre, is 'building trust and enabling sustainability and the whole congress will be a carbon neutral event as it has around 8,000 tonnes of carbon credits.

Mitra said the four-day session will have 35 sessions and over 150 speakers who include Lok Sbaha speaker Om Birla, commerce & industry minister Piyush Goyal; CAG Girish Chandra Murmu; leading industrialists such as Reliance Industries' Mukesh Ambani, Adani Group's Gautam Adani, SBI chairman Dinesh Khara, HDFC chairman Deepak Parekh, HUL chief executive Sanjeev Mehta, HSBC India head Hitendra Dave.

Also Read | Fulham vs Manchester United, Premier League 2022-23 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch Premier League Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

The International Federation of Accountants will be represented by its president Alan Johnson; Ian Carruthers, the chair of International Public Sector Accounting Standards Board (IPSASB); Tom Seidenstein, the chair of the International Auditing and Assurance Standards Board (IAASB) and Gabriela Figueiredo Dias, the chair of the International Ethics Standards Board for Accountants (IESBA).

Mitra further said the Mumbai summit will also have the highest number of participants in the WCOA history as over 9,000 delegates have registered for participation from across the world.

He said the after the US, the ICAI is the world's second largest accounting body with 3.65 members of whom 24 percent are women and over 8 lakh students of whom 44 percent are females. ICAI has five regional councils and 166 branches in the country and over 44 overseas chapters across 77 cities worldwide and 33 representative offices.

ICAI western region chairman Murtuza Kachwala said over 60 accounting institutes from across the globe, including from Britain, Australia and Japan, will be attending the congress.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)