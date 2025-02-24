Jaipur, Feb 24 (PTI) Days after seven men were arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting minors and forcefully converting them, Bijainagar municipality on Monday removed encroachment at the residence of one of the accused in Rajasthan's Beawar district, police said.

Last week, three FIRs were registered against 10 men based on the complaints received from the family members of five victims. They alleged that the accused contacted them through social media, gave them Chinese mobile phones and sexually exploited them, police said.

Some victims also accused the men of blackmailing them into religious conversion, police added.

A total of 11 people have been held so far, including including three minors and a former independent ward councillor, police said.

The Bijainagar municipality executive officer Pratap Singh had served notice to five of the accused to present documents. The municipality team also removed illegal constructions on government land and sealed the premises where such construction was found, including one of the accused, Arman's residence.

Meanwhile, markets remained closed in Beawar, Bijainagar, Kekdi, Masuda, Sarwad and nearby locations as a mark of protest. Various organisations took out rallies demanding strict punishments.

Masuda DSP Sajjan Singh said that a former ward councillor Hakim Qureshi has been arrested in the case. The police are interrogating him. He was presented before a court in Kotda on Sunday evening from where he was sent on five days of police remand.

