New Delhi, Jun 2 (PTI) Pharmaceutical distributor Murae Organisor on Monday said its board has approved a 1:2 stock split with June 11 as the record date and also plans to invest around Rs 25 crore in an agri venture.

The company's board has fixed June 11 as the record date for the division of every share into two shares, Ahmedabad-based Murae Organisor Ltd said in a release.

The company is also strategically expanding into the agro-industrial sector with an investment of Rs 20-25 crore to acquire agricultural land in Kutch, Gujarat, for the cultivation of high-quality pomegranates. It will also set up a distillery facility in Kutch, the company said.

Murae Organisor has posted a multi-fold jump in revenue to Rs 854.82 crore for 2024-25 compared to revenue of Rs 2.54 crore in FY 2024. Net profit for FY 2025 surged to Rs 7.52 crore against Rs 5.31 lakh in FY 2024..

The company is engaged in the pharmaceutical business, including the marketing, trading, and distribution of a range of pharmaceutical products, such as antibiotics, anti-malarial drugs, and anti-allergic medications.

