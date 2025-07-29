Mumbai, Jul 29 (PTI) Muthoot Microfin on Tuesday announced an expansion into Northeast India by commencing operations in Assam.

The company's chief executive said Assam, which was flagged as a concerning state a few years ago for the microfinance industry because of challenges in loan collections, reflects the entrepreneurial resilience and untapped potential of India's Northeast region.

*Bandhan Bank opens branch in temple town of Pandharpur

Private sector lender Bandhan Bank on Tuesday announced the opening of a branch in the temple town of Pandharpur in Western Maharashtra.

The microlender-turned-universal bank said its number of branches increased to over 350 with the new inauguration, a statement said.

