Nagpur, Mar 15 (PTI) A Nagpur-based businessman was duped of Rs 3.15 crore on the pretext of exporting refined wheat flour (maida) to the Middle East, a police official said on Tuesday.

Also Read | Mumbai: FIR Registered Against BJP MLC Pravin Darekar for Bank Fraud.

Three people have been booked on the complaint of Vedant Chhabria, a Dhantoli police station official said.

Also Read | Oppo K10 India Launch Set for March 23, 2022.

"As part of a deal, Chhabria sent 23,940 bags of maida for export and the accused gave him post dated cheques totalling Rs 3 crore, all of which bounced. However, later the accused reneged on the deal after which Chhabria filed a case," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)