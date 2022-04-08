Nagpur, Apr 8 (PTI) A murder accused lodged in Nagpur Central Jail died after being in hospital for several days, an official said on Friday.

Also Read | Unacademy Lays Off Nearly 600 Workers, Aims To Become Profitable by Fourth Quarter in 2022.

Prakash Chewre (32) was admitted in hospital on March 25 when he complained of uneasiness, and died on Thursday night, the Dhantoli police station added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)