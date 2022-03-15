Nashik, Mar 15 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Nashik reached 4,75,955 on Tuesday with the addition of one case, while the death toll remained unchanged at 8,899, an official said.

So far, 4,66,967 people have been discharged after recovery, including 11 during the day, leaving the district with an active tally of 89, he added.

