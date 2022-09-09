Nashik, Sep 9 (PTI) The COVID-19 count in Nashik reached 4,81,734 on Friday after 26 cases were detected, while the death toll stood unchanged at 8,904, an official said.

The recovery count increased by 36 to touch 4,72,654, leaving the district with 176 active cases, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)