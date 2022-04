Nashik, Apr 3 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Nashik reached 4,76,016 on Sunday after three cases were detected, while the death toll remained unchanged at 8,899, an official said.

The recovery count increased by three to touch 4,67,105, leaving the district with 12 active cases, he added.

