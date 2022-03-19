Nashik, Mar 19 (PTI) The COVID-19 count in Nashik reached 4,75,980 on Saturday with the addition of seven cases, while the death toll remained unchanged at 8,899, an official said.

So far, 4,67,009 people have been discharged post recovery, including 11 during the day, leaving the district with an active tally of 72, he said.

