New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) IT industry body Nasscom on Thursday said it has appointed Accenture in India Senior Managing Director Rekha Menon as its Chairperson for 2021-22.

She is the first woman to take on the role of Chairperson for Nasscom in the association's 30-year history.

Menon will take the position from her previous role as Vice Chairperson, succeeding UB Pravin Rao (Infosys Chief Operating Officer). Rao served as the Chairman of Nasscom for the year 2020-21, a statement said.

The industry body has also appointed Krishnan Ramanujam -- President and Head of Business & Technology Services at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) -- as its Vice Chairperson for 2021-22.

The newly appointed leadership along with president Debjani Ghosh will spearhead the industry in its digital transformation journey, with the imperatives of making India a leading hub for digital talent, catalysing innovation and developing a favourable policy ecosystem that supports innovation, technology growth and ease of doing business, the statement said.

"I am honoured and humbled by this vote of confidence by the Nasscom Executive Council at such a crucial time for our industry," Menon said.

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to test the resilience of our more than 4 million people, even as it has created new opportunities for growth with technology emerging as the lifeline for societies and economies across the world, she added.

"As we cautiously navigate the pandemic, I look forward to working with the Nasscom Executive Council and its members to drive our industry's long term growth by augmenting India's position as the digital talent nation for the world, driving people-first innovation, and working with the government to create a conducive policy environment needed for sustainable growth," Menon said.

In addition to this, Nasscom also announced its new executive council, which comprises industry sectors like ER&D, BPM, IT Services, GCC, SME and Startups.

The new council will play a strategic role in enabling India's tech sector to take leadership on the global map through focused initiatives and programs, it said.

"As a champion of future skills and inclusive growth, Rekha's past contributions to Nasscom have been invaluable, and we look forward to working together to take our industry to newer heights in this new normal where amalgamation and integration of technology are going to continue, and digital skilling is going to be the cornerstone for a collaborative development," Ghosh said.

