Srinagar, Nov 30 (PTI) National Conference president Farooq Abdullah welcomed on Saturday the ceasefire deal between Israel and Lebanon, hailing it as a beacon of hope for peace and the preservation of lives in West Asia.

Applauding the de-escalation of tensions between Israel and Lebanon, he called upon the global community to step in and aid Lebanon in its reconstruction and relief efforts, the party said in a statement.

Also Read | Ajmer Sharif Dargah Row: Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Shrine Embroils in Controversy As Petition Claims Shiva Temple Under Structure; From Its History to Court Case, Know All About It.

The NC president urged the world powers to swiftly mobilise international efforts to broker a deal and put an end to the even more devastating and brutal conflict in Gaza, the statement said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)