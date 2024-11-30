Mumbai, November 30: Ajmer Sharif Dargah, located in the city of Ajmer in Rajasthan, is one of the most revered Islamic shrines in India. The dargah (tomb) of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti, a renowned Sufi saint, draws millions of devotees from across the world. Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti, who arrived in India from Persia in the 12th century, is regarded as a symbol of love, peace, and spiritual enlightenment. He is known for his teachings of harmony, compassion, and selflessness.

The Ajmer Sharif Dargah complex consists of several buildings, including a mosque, the main tomb of the saint, and other structures that serve as a space for prayers and rituals. The shrine is a centre of pilgrimage for both Muslims and people of various faiths, who come to offer prayers, seek blessings, and fulfil vows. The annual Urs festival, marking the death anniversary of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti, is one of the major events at the Ajmer Dargah, attracting thousands of devotees who come to participate in qawwalis, prayers, and other spiritual activities. The Ajmer Sharif Dargah has been embroiled in a legal dispute. As the row unfolds over Ajmer Sharif Dargah, here's everything you need to know about the controversy. Ajmer Dargah Row: Court Issues Notice Over Plea Claiming Shiva Temple in Ajmer Sharif in Rajasthan.

What is Ajmer Sharif Dargah Controvery?

A lawsuit filed in September has sparked a major controversy over the Ajmer Sharif Dargah, with claims that it was originally a Shiva temple before being converted into a Sufi shrine. Vishnu Gupta, the petitioner, has asked for the site to be recognised as a Hindu place of worship and requested a survey by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). He also seeks the cancellation of the dargah's official registration.

Court Notice Seeks Response from Dargah Committee, Central Govt, and ASI

The Rajasthan court issued a notice on November 27 to the Dargah Committee, the Ministry of Minority Affairs, and the ASI, seeking their responses to the allegations. This legal dispute has stirred political reactions, particularly in light of recent communal tensions in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal. ‘Painful’, ‘What’s the Problem’: Intense Debate Over Court Notice on Ajmer Sharif Dargah Plea.

The case has raised concerns regarding the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act of 1991, which prohibits altering the religious character of a place of worship as it stood on August 15, 1947, except for the Babri Masjid. However, a 2023 Supreme Court ruling allowing surveys of religious sites, such as the Gyanvapi Mosque, has led to a series of similar petitions and disputes, escalating the matter.

The next hearing in the Ajmer Sharif Dargah case is set for December 20.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 30, 2024 08:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).