New Delhi, Dec 9 (PTI) National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) has appointed Meenesh C Shah as its Managing Director with effect from November 15, the government said on Friday.

In reply to a written question in Rajya Sabha, Union Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Minister Parshottam Rupala informed that the Gujarat-based NDDB does not have regular chairman since December 2020.

Varsha Joshi, the then Joint Secretary in the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Government of India, held the additional charge of the post of Chairman, NDDB, from December 1, 2020 to May 31, 2021.

"Meenesh C Shah has been functioning as the Executive Director, NDDB, and holding the additional charge of the Chairman NDDB from June 1, 2021 to November 14, 2022," the minister said.

On the basis of the decision taken by the NDDB Board, Shah has been appointed as Managing Director (MD) with effect from November 15, 2022.

Shah has been functioning as NDDB's MD with effect from November 15, 2022 and was holding the additional charge of Chairman till November 30, 2022, Rupala said.

"A proposal for further extension of additional charge of Chairman, NDDB to Meenesh C Shah, for a period of six months with effect from December 1, 2022 or till the regular chairman takes charge, has been sent to the nodal department for their approval," he added.

The Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, with the approval of the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), has constituted a Search-cum-Selection Committee (SCSC) to recommend a regular incumbent for the post of Chairman, NDDB, the minister said.

