Bhubaneswar, Apr 10 (PTI) The Competent Authority under the NDPS Act has passed an order to forfeiture of huge amount of properties of absconding Odisha drug trafficker Anil Pandi, illegally acquired from narcotics business over the last six years.

The Competent Authority under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, Kolkata, passed the order on April 7, 2022 to forfeiture of huge amount of property worth of Rs 2.35 crore seized in a NDPS case, the Special Task Force of Odisha Police said in a release.

The Competent Authority is a quasi-judicial authority under NDPS Act to pass order for forfeiture of such illegally acquire property.

The properties seized under the NDPS Act included a palatial three-storey building having luxurious facilities, including a swimming pool, besides 33 plots and bank deposits, the STF said.

“All these properties were purchased from ill-gotten money from drug trafficking within the last six years. Properties were purchased in his own name as well as in the name of his brother Sunil Kumar Pandi and others,” the release said.

Anil Pandi, a resident of Ganjam district, has been absconding since a non-bailable warrant was issued against him in 2021. His brother Sunil Kumar Pandi was arrested by police and is currently in jail custody.

