New Delhi, Jun 1 (PTI) National Highways Authority of India Chairman Santosh Kumar Yadav on Sunday led a comprehensive inspection of project stretches in Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam districts, focusing on structurally sensitive areas and zones prone to drainage issues.

According to an official statement, the inspection also covered key locations such as Enchakkal, Kazhakuttom, Chembakamangalam, Kottayam, and Mevaram.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, June 01, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Sunday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

These sites include vertical high-cut sections and areas requiring urgent evaluation of stability and water flow management, it added.

The Chairman was accompanied by technical experts from the concessionaire, Independent Engineer, Project Director of Thiruvananthapuram and NHAI Regional Officer, Kerala.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for June 01, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

The NHAI Chairman will also meet the Chief Secretary of Kerala to address critical challenges affecting National Highway development.

The meeting will focus on resolving systemic bottlenecks, improving coordination between agencies, and planning strategic interventions for smoother execution of current and future projects, the statement said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)