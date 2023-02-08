New Delhi, Feb 8 (PTI) State-owned hydro power giant NHPC has posted a 12.59 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 775.99 crore for the December 2022 quarter, mainly due to higher expenses.

The consolidated net profit of the company was Rs 887.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2021, showed a BSE filing on Tuesday.

Also Read | PhonePe Launches UPI International Service for Its Users for Payments in 5 Countries.

Its total income rose to Rs 2,691.34 crore in the quarter from Rs 2,373.72 crore a year ago.

Expenses increased to Rs 1,303.06 crore from Rs 1,259.28 crore in the year-ago period.

Also Read | Health Ministry Reduces Eligibility Percentile for NEET-Super Speciality Courses From 50 to 20.

The board of the company has also announced the interim dividend at the rate of 14 per cent (Rs 1.40 per equity share) on the face value of paid-up equity shares of Rs 10 each for the financial year 2022-23.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)