New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) Nickel prices rose 0.03 per cent to Rs 1,806.50 per kg in the futures trade on Friday, as speculators built up fresh positions amid rising demand from alloy makers.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, nickel contracts for the February delivery gained 60 paise, or 0.03 per cent, to Rs 1,806.50 per kg in a business turnover of 2,403 lots.

A rise in demand in the spot market from alloy makers mainly supported nickel futures, analysts said.

