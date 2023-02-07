Chennai, Feb 7 (PTI) Consumer researcher NielsenIQ has successfully concluded the first phase of expansion at its facility in the city, the company said on Tuesday.

Under the expansion drive, the company has hired 2,500 people in the Chennai Global Hub -- dubbed as the largest facility set up by the company across the globe.

"In the last one year, the company has added 2,000 seats and hired 2,500 people in the Chennai Global Hub...the company also laid the foundation for the next growth phase with the new wing recently inaugurated by Mohit Kapoor Global CTO NielsenIQ," said a company statement.

"We are extremely pleased to expand our capacity in India within a year of launch -- a testament to our commitment to investing in the country," Kapoor said on the Chennai facility. "We are at the forefront of leading the global digital transformation opportunity, and India is central to this growth given its demographics, talent pool and in-depth connectivity."

India continues to be the company's preferred growth market and global operations hub. These large-scale in-house capabilities created in India cater to diverse core applications and service operations. These hubs service NielsenIQ globally, the company said.

