Bengaluru, Jul 21 (PTI) The city-based NIMHANS and the Central Council for Research in Yoga and Naturopathy, under the Ministry of AYUSH, on Monday signed an MoU to establish a collaborative research centre for mind-body unterventions through yoga, here.

The five-year partnership aims to bridge traditional Indian healing systems with modern medical science, focusing on evidence-based research in yoga, naturopathy, and their integration into mainstream healthcare, an official release said.

Dr Hemant Bhargav, associate professor at the department of integrative medicine, National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences, will serve as the principal investigator for the collaborative centre.

The research team will be supported by collaborators from NIMHANS, as well as from the CCRYN—bringing together expertise from both institutions in this joint effort to advance the science of mind-body medicine, it added.

According to NIMHANS, the collaboration will involve joint research projects examining the efficacy of mind-body interventions for conditions including mental health disorders, metabolic disorders, and neurological conditions.

The initiative will also focus on training healthcare professionals and developing standardised protocols for integrative treatment approaches.

"CCRYN will support the development of infrastructure, laboratory facilities, and provide expertise in traditional medicine systems, while NIMHANS will contribute its renowned research capabilities in neurosciences and mental health," the statement further said.

The partnership includes provisions for joint publications in peer-reviewed journals, fellowship programs for medical graduates, and the development of patient education materials.

The collaborative center will be monitored by a joint committee comprising representatives from both institutions to ensure effective implementation and quality research outcomes.

With a comprehensive budget allocation, the project will support staff recruitment, equipment procurement, and various research activities throughout the duration of the partnership," it explained.

