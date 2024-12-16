Shimla, Dec 16 (PTI) Electricity subsidies would no longer be provided to Grade-1 and 2 state government officers and employees, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said while chairing a review meeting of the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Ltd (HPSEBL) here on Monday.

The state government will provide an additional corpus of Rs 100 crore to HPSEBL from January 1, 2025 to financially strengthen the board, he said during detailed discussions on incorporating modern techniques to improve the functioning of the board, according to a statement issued here.

The chief minister said the state government was planning to recruit linemen and T-mates to ensure adequate field staff that will aid in providing uninterrupted power supply and quality services to consumers.

He also directed officers to prepare a rationalisation plan for deployment of staff across the board.

The government has recently revised electricity tariffs for industrial and commercial consumers generating about Rs 500 crore additional revenue annually, the statement added.

