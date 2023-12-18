New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate has requested the Tamil Nadu Police chief thrice to share FIRs related to illegal sand mining in the state but "no response" has been received till now, the government informed the Parliament on Monday.

Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said the central probe agency is investigating "several cases related to illegal river sand mining under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 including in the states of Tamil Nadu, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Odisha, Punjab and Bihar".

Replying with a "yes" in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, the minister said the ED has "requested the DGP of Tamil Nadu to send copy of FIRs registered related to illegal sand mining vide letters dated 17.10.2023, 03.11.2023 and 05.12.2023."

Chaudhary was asked if the ED had requested the Tamil Nadu director general of police (DGP) to send copies of FIRs linked to illegal sand mining.

"However, till date no response has been received from the DGP office," he stated.

Chaudhary said the ED has "surveyed 28 permitted mining quarry sites in Tamil Nadu by engaging services of technical experts from IIT Kanpur during the period from 07.10.2023 to 05.11.2023".

