New Delhi, Feb 22 (PTI) Cement maker Nuvoco Vistas on Thursday said it has commenced operations at a ready-mix concrete plant in Bihar.

The plant marks the company's continued commitment for providing building material to the Patna region, the company said in a statement.

"The launch of the Patna-II plant underscores Nuvoco's dedication to providing innovative solutions to meet the evolving needs of the construction industry in Bihar," Nuvoco Vistas Chief of the Ready-Mix Concrete and Modern Building Materials business Prashant Jha said.

The Patna-II facility has a capacity of 60 cubic meters per hour and features a twin shaft mixer capable of producing all grades of concrete.

