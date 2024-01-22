New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) Oberoi Realty Ltd on Monday reported a 49 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 360.15 crore for the December quarter.

Its net profit stood at Rs 702.57 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's total income also fell to Rs 1,082.85 crore in the third quarter of the current fiscal from Rs 1,651.50 crore a year ago, according to a regulatory filing.

Mumbai-based Oberoi Realty is one of the leading real estate firms in the country.

In a separate filing, Oberoi Realty said it has achieved "gross bookings of Rs 882 crore during the launch of its new tower in Elysian at Oberoi Garden City, Goregaon, Mumbai".

