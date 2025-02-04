Bhubaneswar, Feb 4 (PTI) The Odisha government on Tuesday organised a roadshow in Hyderabad to promote its tourism by showcasing its diverse attractions, including cultural heritage monuments, waterfalls, wildlife, local cuisine, hills, and Buddhist circuits.

The event organised in association with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI), witnessed more than 40 travel operators and 20 tourism investors from Hyderabad engaged in a series of B2B interactions.

Also Read | Delhi Election 2025: How To Vote? How To Check Name in Voter List and Download Voter Slip Online? How To Find Polling Station? All Answers Here.

"Our unwavering commitment fosters a pro-investment environment, providing robust support for businesses," Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida, who is in charge of the Tourism Department, said.

Backed by unmatched destinations, serene landscapes and opportunities across diverse tourism sub-sectors, Odisha presents a golden opportunity for investors to build, grow, and thrive in one of India's most promising tourism markets, she said.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, February 4, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Tuesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Tourism Secretary Balwant Singh highlighted the state's extensive tourism potential and efforts to make Odisha a key destination for domestic travellers.

Odisha has an excellent road network that connects neighbouring states, he said.

His presentation focused on opportunities for investors and tourism stakeholders, outlining the state's commitment to creating a seamless environment for collaboration and growth in the sector, with a special focus on strategic investments and infrastructure development.

One of the major highlights of the session was the proposal for Odisha's inclusion in prominent tourism plazas, which would enhance the visibility and accessibility of the state's rich tourism offerings, an official said.

The state also focused on the promotion of wellness tourism. With the increasing global interest in wellness and holistic travel experiences, the stakeholders suggested several ideas for leveraging Odisha's natural beauty, serene landscapes, and traditional wellness practices to establish the state as a top wellness destination.

Later in the day, the Odisha Tourism delegation met more than a dozen potential investors from the travel and tourism fraternity to discuss opportunities for investment in the state's burgeoning tourism infrastructure.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)