Bhubaneswar, Apr 9 (PTI) The Odisha Police have seized ganja worth Rs 49 crore and arrested 529 people for allegedly being involved in illegal trade of the narcotics substance in the last three months, an official said on Tuesday.

The police have launched a massive drive against the trafficking of narcotic substances in the state and seized 49,400 kg of ganja during the January-March period this year, which is one of the highest in the first quarter for any calendar year, he said.

This figure did not include the recovery and arrest made by the Odisha Excise Department, he said.

The police have registered 425 cases of ganja seizure and arrested 529 traffickers, including inter-state kingpins who hail from Maharashtra, Kerala, West Bengal, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, the official added.

