New Delhi, Jun 26 (PTI) Gross leasing of office space rose 11 per cent to 178 lakh sq ft across seven major cities during the April-June period on healthy demand from corporates despite global economic uncertainties, according to Colliers.

The gross leasing stood at 161 lakh sq ft in the year-ago period across seven major cities.

Also Read | Gwada Negative: New Blood Group Discovered by Scientists in French Woman From Guadeloupe, Know All About the World's 48th Blood Group System.

Real estate consultant Colliers India data showed that demand of workspace increased in six cities -- Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Pune.

The leasing activities declined only in Mumbai, as per Colliers.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for June 26, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

The gross absorption or leasing does not include lease renewals, pre-commitments and deals where only a letter of Intent has been signed.

"India's office market continues its upward trajectory in 2025, building on the momentum of past two years," said Arpit Mehrotra, Managing Director, Office Services, India, Colliers.

Backed by diversifying occupier base, a steady supply pipeline and growing investor appetite, he said the calendar year 2025 is shaping up to be another impressive year for commercial real estate in India.

"Overall, office space demand looks well placed to reach 65-70 million sq ft at least by the end of the year," Mehrotra projected.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)