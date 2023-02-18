Pathanamthitta (Ker), Feb 18 (PTI) One person drowned while another was rescued on Saturday evening from the Pamba river where they had gone to take bath, police said.

Another person is missing and a search is on for him, police added.

The three had gone to the Pamba river at Aranmula near here when tragedy struck.

They had come to take part in the Maramon convention, a Christian convention, police said.

Abin (24), Nefin (15) and Merin (18) are suspected to have caught in a strong undercurrents, police added.

"However, the identity of the deceased has not yet been released pending notification of their next of kin. Nefin and Merin are siblings," police told PTI.

Police said the youngsters, natives of Chettikulangara near Mavelikkara, arrived at Aranmula to take part in the convention.

Emergency services were immediately alerted and a rescue operation was launched. They retrieved one body.

Police said one of them was rescued and admitted to hospital and was under observation.

The search for the third person was on.

