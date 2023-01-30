Thrissur (Ker), Jan 30 (PTI) One person was injured in an explosion at a fire-cracker shed near here on Monday, police said.

Also Read | Employment News: Physics Wallah To Hire 2500 Employees Across Verticals by March 2023.

Also Read | Budget 2023: Affordable Housing Demand Down by 26% in 2022, Reveals ANAROCK's Consumer Sentiment Survey.

Manikandan (55), a worker at the fire-cracker manufacturing unit, is under treatment for over 75 per cent burns, his condition was critical, the police said.

"We have registered a case. Three other workers and the licenced owner are under custody," a senior police official told PTI.

The official said four workers, including Manikandan, were bathing in a river nearby, when they saw smoke from the shed.

"As per their statement, he went to find the cause of the smoke, when the blast occurred," the police said.

Locals claimed the vibration of the blast was felt kilometres away.

"Luckily, there were no houses or other establishments near this workshop," the official said.

The police and the fire service personnel reached the spot and began an investigation.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)