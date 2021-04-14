Phulbani, Apr 14 (PTI) One person was killed and two others were injured when the bike in which they were travelling dashed against a road divider in Odisha's Kandhamal district on Wednesday, police said.

The mishap took place at Purunapani village under Khajuripada Police Station limit this morning.

The three, all friends, were travelling in the bike from Khajuripada to Chakapad.

The deceased was identified as Akshay Behera. The injured youths were initially admitted to Khajuripada Primary Health Centre, but shifted to the District Headquarter Hospital as their condition deteriorated. Their health condition is now table, attending doctors said.

