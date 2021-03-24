New Delhi, Mar 24 (PTI) Smart devices maker Oppo India on Wednesday said its OPPO F19 Pro series has clocked sales worth over Rs 2,300 crore in only three days of the availability in the market.

The series outsold all its predecessors by achieving more than 70 per cent growth in the first day sales volume as compared to its last year's version F17 Pro.

“The success of the F19 Pro series has propelled us to newer heights. Its spectacular performance in the first three days mirrors the popularity F-series has gained over the years. 2021 is proving to be a watershed year for us," Oppo India chief marketing officer Damyant Khanoria said in a statement.

Oppo India has first time joined hands with actor Varun Dhawan as a product ambassador for Oppo F19 Pro series.

"Out of the two variants – F19 Pro+ 5G and F19 Pro, the former has gained the maximum share of user interest," the statement said.

