Jaipur, Mar 3 (PTI) BJP leader Satish Poonia on Monday claimed that the current BJP state government has conducted more than 100 recruitment exam papers but neither any paper was leaked nor the internet was shut down.

Talking to reporters at the party office here, he said, "More than 100 recruitment exam papers were conducted during the tenure of Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma government, but not a single incident of paper leak came to the fore."

Former state president of the party Poonia expressed gratitude to the BJP government of the state and Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma for the successful conduct of the REET Eligibility Test 2025.

He said that the BJP government conducted the teacher recruitment entrance exam REET exam peacefully across the state whereas during the tenure of the previous Gehlot government, the REET paper was leaked and the future of more than 70 lakh youth of the state was played with.

He said, "During Gehlot's tenure, not only REET papers but also those of 19 examinations, including Patwari Recruitment, Constable Recruitment, JEN Recruitment, SI Recruitment, Librarian Recruitment, and Forest Guard, were leaked. The result was that the people of Rajasthan punished Gehlot's sins by removing the Congress from power."

Poonia further said, "Not only this, during the previous Congress rule, internet was banned for hours during recruitment exams, due to which the common man was troubled and business worth crores of rupees was also affected, but the current BJP government did not suspend internet during recruitment exams."

