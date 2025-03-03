New Delhi, March 3: BJP MP Manoj Tiwari on Sunday, March 2, said that the registration process for providing INR 2,500 per month to women from economically weaker sections by the BJP government in Delhi will begin on Women's Day, March 8. It must be noted that in its Delhi Assembly election manifesto, the saffron party promised to provide INR 2,500 per month financial aid to women from economically weaker sections under the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana, once it came to power in Delhi.

Manoj Tiwari also said that they will prepare a list of beneficiaries and that the entire process of providing INR 2,500 to poor women under the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana scheme will be completed in one and a half months. The BJP leader also urged women to register for the scheme. While registration for the Mahila Samriddhi Yojna will begin on Saturday, March 8, it's important to know the eligibility criteria and steps to register for BJP's scheme. Ayushman Bharat Scheme in Delhi: Know Eligibility Criteria and How To Apply for Ayushman Card As CM Rekha Gupta Approves Free Medical Treatment in National Capital.

How To Register Mahila Samriddhi Yojana Scheme?

As stated above, the registration process for the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana will begin on March 8. While the official details regarding the entire registration process are awaited, all women voters of Delhi can visit the official website to register once it is launched. After this, women should register themselves, fill out the required information, and upload the necessary documents. After this, women citizens of Delhi have to review their information and complete the process by clicking on "submit."

Eligibility Criteria for BJP's Mahila Samriddhi Yojana Scheme

To apply for the BJP's Mahila Samriddhi Yojana, a woman must be a voter or citizen of Delhi and above 18 years of age. Eligible women citizens should also have a bank account and documents such as an Aadhaar card, PAN card, Ration card, Address proof, and a valid mobile number. The BJP-led Delhi government is expected to roll out payments under the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana in two ways.

One is similar to the Kisan Samman Nidhi, under which farmers get direct benefit transfers to their accounts. If Chief Minister Rekha Gupta-led Delhi cabinet opts for this, then the government is likely to prepare the list of beneficiaries using the available data and then release the payments. The second method includes beneficiary registration, which will most likely be handled by the Department of Women and Child Development of Delhi. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Alleges ‘Govt Exchequer Left Empty by Previous AAP Regime’; assures bringing Women Aid Scheme.

They will begin online and offline registration for the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana. As the online registration has not started yet, an official announcement regarding the scheme's roll-out is expected anytime soon.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 03, 2025 02:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).