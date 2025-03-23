New Delhi, Mar 23 (PTI) With a focus on premiumization, OYO-parent Oravel Stays plans to ramp up the expansion of SUNDAY Hotels, eyeing 100 properties under the brand globally by the end of the next financial year.

The SUNDAY Hotels have opened in 10 countries across the globe including India, the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, and Vietnam.

SUNDAY Hotels, a premium brand of four-star and five-star hotels, was originally launched in May 2023 through a joint venture between the SoftBank Group and Oravel Stays.

The initiative is part of Oravel's ongoing programme to spread its premium hotel footprint around the globe.

The brand made its debut in India in Jaipur followed by expansions into key business and leisure hubs such as Vadodara, Chandigarh, and Gurugram.

Currently, Oravel Stays operates thirteen SUNDAY Hotels across India.

"There are 30 SUNDAY Collection hotels already open across 10 countries including India and the company is planning to ramp up the expansion in FY26, targeting to reach 100 hotels across these countries," an Oravel spokesperson told PTI.

The global expansion of SUNDAY Hotels was kickstarted in August 2024 with the launch of SUNDAY Holiday International Hotel in Dubai followed by SUNDAY Lansbury Heritage Hotel in the United Kingdom.

"The rapid expansion of SUNDAY Hotels across key markets has been driven by strong consumer demand and strategic partnerships," the spokesperson said.

