New Delhi, Feb 9 (PTI) Prof I C Verma, advisor, institute of medical genetics and genomics at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, has died, the hospital said in a statement on Friday.

He was a recipient of Padma Shri, it said.

"Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (SGRH) is sad beyond words to learn of the demise of Prof Verma, whom we all knew and his contribution for over four decades as a teacher and as a senior colleague," the statement said.

His contribution to building the department of genetics and genomics at SGRH is a saga of success, hard work and great vision, which surely shall endure for generations to come, it added.

