Palghar, Jul 5 (PTI) The Palghar district administration in Maharashtra on Saturday appealed to citizens to stay indoors and refrain from venturing into flood-affected spots, as the region continues to receive heavy rains.

Collector Indu Rani Jakhar, who also heads the District Disaster Management Authority, said in a release that the India Meteorological Department has issued an ‘orange' alert, predicting very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in several parts of the district over the next two days.

She warned residents against crossing swollen rivers, canals, and bridges that are either submerged or have dangerously fast-flowing water beneath them.

“Even if students feel compelled to go to school, they should do so only via safe and established routes. If that is not possible, they should stay back and inform the authorities concerned,” the advisory said.

With water levels expected to rise further over the next 48 hours, rescue teams and disaster response units have been kept on high alert, it said.

