Palghar, Mar 23 (PTI) Three persons have been booked for allegedly cheating a woman job aspirant of Rs 2 lakh in Palghar district, a police official said on Thursday.

The accused promised her jobs in Dubai and Maldives and then duped her, the Vasai police station official said.

"After she gave them Rs 2 lakh, the accused started avoiding her, following which she approached police. No arrest has been made in the cheating case we have registered," he added.

